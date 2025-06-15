Govt to hold talks with exporters as Iran-Israel conflict stalls shipments, drives up costs
Summary
For trade promotion bodies, the key concern is the 50% rise in shipment costs just days after the escalation began
New Delhi: As the armed conflict between Iran and Israel threatens to disrupt trade routes across West Asia, the government will talk to exporters to assess the impact and chart a response, three officials aware of the development told Mint.
