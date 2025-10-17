Govt targets formal service sector entities using GSTN database, opens survey draft for public review

New Delhi: The ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) on Friday sought public feedback on the draft questionnaire for the first-ever Annual Survey of Incorporated Service Sector Enterprises (ASISSE), set to launch in January.

The survey aims to bridge a critical data gap in India’s formal service sector, which accounts for over half of the nation’s GDP and employs millions.

While data on unincorporated service businesses is regularly collected, there has been a lack of consistent information on incorporated service enterprises, particularly with breakdowns by industry and state or Union territory.

“This data gap is primarily due to the absence of a regular national-level survey covering the various sub-sectors of the incorporated non-agricultural and non-manufacturing sectors,” the MoSPI said in a statement.

To address this, the survey will use the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) database to identify corporate entities across key service subsectors, including transport, accommodation, information technology, health, education, and real estate, it added.

Survey prep Before rolling out the full survey, a pan-India pilot study was conducted by the MoSPI in two phases between May 2024 and January 2025. The pilot tested the GSTN database, questionnaire clarity, response rates and operational processes.

Furthermore, in August, a brainstorming session with government officials, industry representatives, and academics helped further refine the survey methodology, according to the MoSPI statement.

Based on these insights, the ASISSE draft questionnaire has now been released for public consultation under the guidance of the Technical Advisory Group for Enterprise Surveys, it added.

Along with the questionnaire, MoSPI has shared the survey schedule for the 2026 reference year and a prescribed feedback format. Stakeholders are invited to submit their suggestions by 31 October.

