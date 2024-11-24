Govt seeks to induct more firms into its grievance redressal mechanism

  • Under the convergence programme, companies partner with the National Consumer Helpline to help in resolving their customer grievances expeditiously. Consumers can register their grievances on NCH, which then forwards the complaints to these firms on a 'real-time' basis to be resolved in 30 days. 

Dhirendra Kumar
Published24 Nov 2024, 04:18 PM IST
Since the programme started in 2017, the number of participating companies has grown from 263 to 1,009. (HT)
Since the programme started in 2017, the number of participating companies has grown from 263 to 1,009. (HT)

New Delhi: With the rise in consumer grievances, the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) has stepped up its efforts to resolve issues more efficiently. The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has expanded its convergence programme, partnering with over 1,000 companies across sectors like e-commerce, travel, banking, FMCG, and automobiles to speed up the resolution of consumer complaints, the department said in a statement on Sunday.

Under the convergence programme, companies partner with NCH voluntarily to help in resolving their customer grievances expeditiously. Consumers can register their grievances on NCH, which then forwards the complaints to these companies on a 'real-time' basis to be resolved within 30 days.

Since the programme started in 2017, the number of participating companies has grown from 263 to 1,009, highlighting its success in improving the grievance redressal process, the statement added.

However, DoCA has identified the top ten non-convergence companies that have received the most consumer complaints during the current fiscal year (2024-25). These companies include Delhivery Ltd, Electronicscomp.com, Domino’s Pizza, Haier Appliances India Pvt. Ltd, FirstCry.com, Thomson India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Rapido, Orient Electric Ltd, and Symphony Ltd, it said.

Read more: Mint Explainer: Why urban India is spending less

A meeting with these companies is scheduled for next week to discuss the ongoing complaints and consider bringing them into the NCH convergence programme, the government said.

Complaints related to these companies are now directly forwarded to them for online resolution, ensuring quicker resolutions and fostering greater consumer trust. Also, when the grievances remain unresolved, consumers are encouraged to approach the appropriate Consumer Commission under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The expansion of partnerships is reflected in the rising use of the helpline. In January 2024, NCH received 1,41,817 calls, a dramatic increase from 14,795 calls in January 2015. The number of complaints registered per month has surged from 37,062 in 2017 to 1,12,468 in 2024, indicating growing confidence among consumers in using the helpline for dispute resolution.

Read more: The key to unlocking India's luxury market

Technological upgrades


To further enhance the grievance redressal process, NCH is introducing several technological upgrades such as AI-based speech recognition, a translation system, and a multilingual chatbot, it said.

The AI-powered speech recognition system will allow consumers to file complaints via voice input in their local languages, minimising manual intervention and making the process more user-friendly and the multilingual chatbot will provide real-time assistance, reducing data entry and improving the overall experience for consumers.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Nov 2024, 04:18 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyGovt seeks to induct more firms into its grievance redressal mechanism

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,655.00810.00
      Chennai
      79,661.00810.00
      Delhi
      79,813.00810.00
      Kolkata
      79,665.00810.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.