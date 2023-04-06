Govt ties local gas price to global crude benchmarks3 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 11:58 PM IST
Under the approved guidelines, the price of natural gas will be 10% of the monthly average of the Indian crude basket, a weighted average of Dubai and Oman (sour) and Brent Crude (sweet) oil prices.
NEW DELHI : The cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) on Thursday approved new gas pricing guidelines, paving the way for linking domestic natural gas prices in India to global crude prices.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×