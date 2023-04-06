Govt ties local gas price to global crude benchmarks

Meanwhile, gas from new wells or well interventions in their nomination fields would receive a premium of 20% over the administered price. In a statement, the oil ministry said the move is aimed at expanding the consumption of natural gas and achieving the government’s target to increase the share of natural gas in the primary energy mix in India from the current 6.5% to 15% by 2030. The statement said the move is aimed at reducing the impact of the increase in international gas prices on gas prices in India. International gas prices have stayed elevated over the past year amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

