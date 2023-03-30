Govt to borrow ₹8.88 tn in H12 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 12:49 AM IST
The borrowing programme is finalized in consultation with RBI, the ministry said. The Centre has budgeted a gross market borrowing of ₹15.43 trillion in FY24.
NEW DELHI : The Central government has decided to make a gross market borrowing of ₹8.88 trillion in the first half of FY24, accounting for 57.55% of the overall market borrowings planned for the year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
