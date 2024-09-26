Govt to borrow ₹6.61 lakh crore via dated securities, including ₹20,000 crore of sovereign green bonds in H2FY25

Livemint
Published26 Sep 2024, 06:35 PM IST
Indian 100 rupee currency notes .

The government issued it's borrowing calendar for the current fiscal (FY25) on Thursday, September 26, where it retained its annual borrowing target. The Centre will borrow 6.61 lakh crore via issuance of dated securities in the second half of FY25. 

The dated securities will also include sovereign green bonds worth 20,000 crore, as per the borrowing calendar 

First Published:26 Sep 2024, 06:35 PM IST
