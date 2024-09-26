Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / Govt to borrow 6.61 lakh crore via dated securities, including 20,000 crore of sovereign green bonds in H2FY25

Govt to borrow ₹6.61 lakh crore via dated securities, including ₹20,000 crore of sovereign green bonds in H2FY25

Livemint

  • Govt to borrow 6.61 lakh crore via dated securities, including 20,000 crore of sovereign green bonds in H2FY25

Indian 100 rupee currency notes .

The government issued it's borrowing calendar for the current fiscal (FY25) on Thursday, September 26, where it retained its annual borrowing target. The Centre will borrow 6.61 lakh crore via issuance of dated securities in the second half of FY25.

The dated securities will also include sovereign green bonds worth 20,000 crore, as per the borrowing calendar

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.