The government issued it's borrowing calendar for the current fiscal (FY25) on Thursday, September 26, where it retained its annual borrowing target. The Centre will borrow ₹6.61 lakh crore via issuance of dated securities in the second half of FY25.
The dated securities will also include sovereign green bonds worth ₹20,000 crore, as per the borrowing calendar
Catch all the Business News
, Economy news
, Breaking News
Events andLatest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.