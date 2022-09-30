Govt to bring decriminalization law in Winter Session of Parliament: Goyal1 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 05:26 PM IST
The move is part of the government’s reform initiative to improve ease of doing business in the country and reduce litigation.
NEW DELHI: The union government is set to boost ease of doing business by bringing in a new decriminalization law in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.