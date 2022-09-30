NEW DELHI: The union government is set to boost ease of doing business by bringing in a new decriminalization law in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

Speaking at the 117th Annual Session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce, Goyal said that decriminalizing sections of various laws will end the harassment faced by businesses.

He urged the Chamber and stakeholders to give their suggestions and feedback before the Winter Session so that their inputs can be included in the proposed bill, as per a statement.

Mint had earlier reported that the government is set to decriminalize the archaic Boilers Act, 1923, which lays down rules for the operation of steam boilers, to improve the ease of doing business in India.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is likely to ease 60 compliances related to legislation besides decriminalizing three provisions of the Act.

The government could remove the two-year jail time provision to boost the ease of doing business. It is part of the government’s reform initiative to improve ease of doing business in the country and reduce litigation.

The minister added that the India-Canada FTA negotiations were ongoing and that the government was striving to get more market access to developed nations for the Indian products and services through FTAs.

He urged the industry to abandon its protectionist mindset and said that India’s negotiations are with nations that have rule-based systems and transparent processes.

“India has been working with developed nations which are high-income, high-consumption countries to maximize our exports which will, in turn, lead to more employment generation in the country," Goyal said.