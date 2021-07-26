Govt to clear pending payment of MSMEs in 45 days: Nirmala Sitharaman

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) popularly called MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy. Silently operating in different areas across the country, more than 6 crore MSMEs have a crucial role to play in building a stronger and self-reliant India. These small economic engines have a huge impact on the country's GDP-making a contribution of 29 per cent. They contribute to almost half of exports from the country. Additionally, more than 11 crore people are employed in the MSME sector.