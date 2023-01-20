Govt to combine CGHS with Ayushman Bharat2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 09:27 PM IST
- This is aimed at creating digital health identification of CGHS beneficiaries and storing their digital health records, thus ensuring quick treatment to the needy, the official said requesting anonymity.
NEW DELHI : The National Health Authority (NHA) is in the process of integrating the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), a government official said.
