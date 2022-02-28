NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) will soon come out with a policy for regional airlines and helicopters as the government expects the next phase of growth in aviation to come from the smaller towns and cities across the country, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.

Speaking at an industry event, Scindia said that his ministry will come out with a policy for regional airlines and helicopters that will make the stakeholders economical, and pervasive, besides providing last-mile connectivity across the country.

"We need to concentrate on the value chain, so the emphasis has to be airports in smaller towns and regional connectivity," Scindia said adding that his ministry is encouraging airlines to operate direct international flights, flights between ​metropolitans and tier 2 and three cities, and last-mile connectivity from tier two-three towns and cities to beyond through regional connectivity.

"The ​penetration of helicopters in India is negligible. We got to come out with a policy that will help helicopters fly especially in the northeastern states, in hilly states," Scindia added.

Interestingly, India’s ambitious plan to connect smaller towns and cities to the wider domestic air travel network under the government’s flagship Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) is struggling to take off five years after being launched with fanfare.

As of 14 December 2021, only 403 of the 948 awarded routes awarded under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme were operational—connecting 65 airports, eight heliports and two water aerodromes—with airlines shying away from using most of the routes, wary of inadequate infrastructure, low demand, lack of manpower and capital.

Regional airlines are struggling to survive due to reasons that range from delays in operationalization and discontinuation of various regional routes due to the non-readiness of civil airports and heliports, the unsustainability of operations on certain routes, and the adverse impact of the pandemic on passenger demand on these routes.

Meanwhile, civil aviation minister Scindia also said that his ministry has asked the finance ministry to consider key issues raised by airlines.

"Airlines also have multiple other issues that I have raised with the finance ministry. It is under their examination and I am confident that we will be able to achieve solutions for that as we go along," he added.

The Union budget announced earlier this month has left India’s civil aviation industry disappointed as the government failed to address most of its expectations, especially tax concessions to lift it out of the crisis caused by the pandemic.

The industry has been one of the worst-hit by the pandemic and related restrictions on mobility that has severely hit operations, according to airline executives. This is in addition to high operating costs, especially due to rising oil prices.

A major demand of the sector has been to include jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF) under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, a move that will bring down high taxes on the fuel.

On Monday, Brent crude was trading at $100.78 per barrel, up 59% in the last-one year.

Scindia also said that his ministry is working with state governments to lower VAT (value-added tax) on jet fuel.

At present, while 23 states levy taxes between 1-4% as VAT on jet fuel, 11 states levy taxes between 15-30% as VAT on jet fuel, he added.

Meanwhile, Scindia said that the government has notified about 118 routes that were earlier used by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and have now been handed over for civilian use under the Flexible Use of Airspace (FUA). Civil usage of these routes is expected to reduce flight time on commercial flights.

"These 118 routes will save over ₹800 crore a year for the country and (our) airlines," he said adding that flights between Chennai and Srinagar will now be 15-20 minutes shorter.

