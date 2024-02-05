Govt to digitize urban civic services, public works

NEW DELHI :A number of
and public works could be digitized with the Union Cabinet set to clear a proposal soon.
The ‘National Urban Digital Mission’ will see the Centre support states to take up the online route for services including property tax, water, electricity and other utility bills.
The finance ministry has already set aside ₹1,450 crore for the scheme in the interim budget for FY25. This programme will, however, operate under the Smart Cities Mission.
With the allocation in the budget, a post-facto approval to the scheme is expected shortly, said two people in the know of the development.
“We have proposed a new programme, National Urban Digital Mission, which has been approved by the finance ministry but is pending approval by the Cabinet. For this about ₹1,450 crore will be required, which has been already budgeted," said one of the two people mentioned above.
“The government provisioning funds in the budget indicates that approval will come. Intention is shown here, approval can come in anytime," the person added.
The other person said the scheme is expected to run for a four-year period with further allocations in successive years.
Under the scheme, the Centre will also support states to apply information technology in managing public works like street lights and waste management. Central financial assistance will also be provided for installing equipment and infrastructure needed for digitizing and automating operations.
The National Urban Digital Mission was launched in 2021, with an aim to build a shared digital infrastructure to strengthen the capacity of the urban civic ecosystem.
So far it has been promoting digitization of civic services, but without any fiscal support from the Centre towards states.
Now this gap has been addressed, it will be launched with a renewed vision, said the second person.
Through NUDM, the ministry of housing and urban affairs aims to create shared digital infrastructure as a public good and to establish registries at appropriate levels to a create single source of factual information in respect of urban assets, service delivery and urban data among others.
Queries mailed to the spokespeople of the union ministry for housing and urban affairs and cabinet secretariat remained unanswered till press time.
The Centre has allocated at a total of ₹10,400.00 crore for urban rejuvenation which includes the Smart Cities Mission and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut).
Out of this, ₹8,000 crore would go for Amrut and about ₹2,400 for Smart Cities, said the second person.
City Investment to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain 2.0 is another programme for urban development, which has received ₹225 crore allocation in the budget for the first time.
The scheme was approved by the Cabinet in May last year for a period of four years, from 2023 till 2027.
The government launched the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) on 25 June 2015 with a stated objective of turning 100 cities ‘smart’ through a Central financial support of ₹48,000 crore.
“With the money that we have till March this year, we will reach close to ₹46,000 crore and what remains is ₹2,000 crore. Smart Cities Mission is in its last legs," the second person said
Enhancing civic services with technology is expected to improve the ease of living for citizens and help municipalities and local administrations improve financial management.