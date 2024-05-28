Looking for a foreign job? Govt may help you upgrade your skills
Professionals seeking training will need to register on the portal of the skill development ministry. Opportunities are expected in retail, healthcare, professional services, scientific and technical services, manufacturing, educational services, transportation and warehousing, and ICT
New Delhi: The government plans to upgrade the skills of Indian professional workers to meet projected demand for millions of jobs in developed economies over the next five years, two people aware of the matter said.