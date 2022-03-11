Govt to help exporters get shipping access

The conflict has put Russian liners out of business due to strict sanctions imposed by the US and European Union. Also, several European ports are not allowing Russian vessels to berth and ships are stuck in ocean due to blockade in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov. Further, according to industry executives, most of the major shipping lines are European, which are not accepting Russian containers, impacting several India-bound Russian containers.

