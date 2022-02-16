Govt to make tracking device mandatory for vehicles carrying hazardous goods

NEW DELHI : To ensure safety, the government proposes to make it mandatory for all vehicles carrying dangerous and hazardous goods to install approved vehicle system devices.

The ministry of road transport and highways has issued a draft notification which says that vehicles carrying various gases, viz Argon, Nitrogen, Oxygen etc, and goods of dangerous or hazardous nature will have to be fitted with vehicle tracking system devices.

Comments has been invited by the ministry from stakeholders within a period of thirty days after which a formal notification bringing about the changes may be issued.

At present, vehicles, which are not under the ambit of national permit, and carrying dangerous goods, are not fitted with vehicle tracking system devices as they are not mandated to do so unlike vehicles with national permit. Various suggestions were made that carrying such hazardous goods within the city limits also poses risk and there was a need for monitoring movement of such vehicles.

Ministry of road and transport and highways, vide draft notification dated 15th February 2022, has proposed that every goods carriage vehicle, carrying any dangerous or hazardous goods, shall be equipped with, or fitted with a vehicle tracking system device as per Automotive Industry Standard(AIS) 140, a ministry statement citing the draft notification said.

Continuing efforts to make Indian roads safer, ministry has also notified prescribed norms related to safety measures for children below four years of age, riding or being carried on a motorcycle.

The notification has further specified use of a safety harness and crash helmet for small children and restricted speed of motorcycles carrying children to 40 kmph.

A ministry statement said that the new rules pertaining to safety of children will come into force after one year from the date of publication of the Central Motor Vehicles (Second Amendment) Rules, 2022.

