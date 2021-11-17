1 min read.Updated: 17 Nov 2021, 03:41 PM ISTLivemint
The cabinet has further decided to provide road connectivity to areas that are not covered under phases 1-2 of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.
The union cabinet has decided to provide mobile towers connectivity to over 7,000 villages of 44 aspirational districts, Union Minister Anuarg Thakur said on Wednesday.
"In over 7,000 villages of 44 aspirational districts across Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha, mobile towers connectivity will be provided," Thakur said addressing the media.