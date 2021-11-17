Govt to provide 4G mobile connectivity to over 7,000 villages: Anurag Thakur

Govt to provide 4G mobile connectivity to over 7,000 villages: Anurag Thakur1 min read . 03:41 PM IST
- The cabinet has further decided to provide road connectivity to areas that are not covered under phases 1-2 of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.
The union cabinet has decided to provide mobile towers connectivity to over 7,000 villages of 44 aspirational districts, Union Minister Anuarg Thakur said on Wednesday.
"In over 7,000 villages of 44 aspirational districts across Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha, mobile towers connectivity will be provided," Thakur said addressing the media.
"It has been decided to provide 4G mobile services. Project is expected to be worth ₹6,466 crore," he said.
Further, the cabinet has approved construction of 32,152 km roads in far-flung areas of the country at a cost of ₹33,822 crore.
The areas hit by Left-Wing Extremism and the tribal areas are going to be benefitted from this, the government said.
“Roads will be built through dense forests, mountains and rivers," according to Anurag Thakur.
