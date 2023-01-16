Govt to release GDP numbers post Budget 2023-24: Report

Govt to release GDP numbers post Budget 2023-24: Report2 min read . 03:02 PM IST
With just days left for the Union government to announce the Budget for FY 2023-24, the government has decided to change the data calendar and also decided that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers will only be released after the Budget 2023 announcement.
According to a report, published by the Economic Times, the decision to bring this change was done to bring an order in the release timings of various data.
"The new calendar reportedly suggests that the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation will release these numbers on the last day of February, instead of the current last working day of January. These numbers will include revised estimates of national income, saving and capital formation, consumption expenditure and so on," the report said.
Mint could not independently confirm the development.
Earlier, the Narendra Modi government also changed the Union Budget announcement date to February 1, which was usually done on the last working day of February in previous tenures. As per the government, this change too has been brought to avoid any confusion before the Budget 2023-24.
“The release date of January 31 has been changed because it came just two days before the Budget and these numbers can’t be incorporated in it," ET quoted an official as saying.
Meanwhile, the first revised estimates of national accounts data, ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24, is being seen as 7 percent. The advance estimates of GDP for financial year 2022-23 was released by the government on 6 January, 2023. India's GDP had grown at 8.7% in the year ending 31 March, 2022.
However, the country's nominal GDP growth for FY23 is estimated at 15.4% as against 19.5% in FY22, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a statement.
Also, Meanwhile, the growth in gross value added (GVA) at basic prices is pegged at 6.7% in 2022-23 down from 8.1% in 2021-22.
"Real GDP or GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in the year 2022-23 is estimated at ₹157.60 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2021-22 of ₹147.36 lakh crore, released on 31st May, 2022. The growth in real GDP during 2022-23 is estimated at 7.0% as compared to 8.7% in 2021-22," the ministry said.
Apart from this, the output of the manufacturing sector is estimated to decelerate to 1.6% as against a growth of 9.9% in FY22 while construction growth may moderate to 9% in FY23 from 11.5% in FY22.
Similarly, mining sector growth is estimated at 2.4% in the current fiscal as against 11.5% in 2021-22, the ministry said.