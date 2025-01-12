Govt to revamp revival framework for MSMEs
Summary
- In the previous budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that a new mechanism would be launched for facilitating continuation of bank credit to MSMEs during their stress period
New Delhi: The government is working on revamping the framework for revival and rehabilitation (FRR) of debt-ridden micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in order to make it easier for small businesses to restructure the loans they have taken out, said two people in the know of the development. The framework would be known as FRR 2.0.