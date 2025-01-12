Govt to revamp revival framework for MSMEs

The Supreme Court weighed in on this issue, mandating lenders to classify stressed MSMEs into the subcategories under the special mention account (SMA) status before qualifying these loans as NPAs. The top court added that lenders could only take action against MSMEs under the SARFAESI Act after the loans have been converted to NPAs. Until then, banks were to follow the framework for revival and rehabilitation of MSMEs, as created by the union government and the RBI, the apex court said in its judgement dated 1 August, 2024.