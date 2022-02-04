NEW DELHI : Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Friday said that the government is well on its course to settle nearly all the long-stretched retrospective tax cases by the end of this month.

Speaking at a virtual conference organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce on the implications of Union Budget FY23, the official said that stability and predictability are major characteristics of the government's tax policy.

"We would be settling almost all the cases in that in this month itself. So, we will close that chapter (cases pertaining to retrospective tax) for once for all," he said.

In August last year brought a law to scrap all existing retrospective tax demands and refund money collected.

The retrospective taxation law introduced in the FY13 resulted in several cases and arbitrations including disputes with UK's oil major Cairn Energy and telecom giant Vodafone Plc.

Last month Cairn Energy, now known as Capricorn, said that it completed all required steps to get the ₹7,900 crore tax refund from the Government of India and expects to get the refund in early 2022.

Under the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Act 2021 Cairn had to drop all legal proceedings seeking to enforce the arbitration award against India, forgo the damages and indemnify the Centre against all future claims or liabilities. In December 2021, Vodafone also availed the provisions under the new law.

The Act provides that no tax demand shall be raised in future on the basis of the amendment to the Income-tax Act for any offshore indirect transfer of Indian assets if the transaction was undertaken before May 28 2012.

It also said that the demand raised for offshore indirect transfer of Indian assets made before May 28, 2012 shall be nullified on fulfillment of specified conditions such as withdrawal or furnishing of undertaking for withdrawal of pending litigation and furnishing of an undertaking to the effect that no claim for cost, damages, interest, among others shall be filed and such other conditions are fulfilled as may be prescribed.

The amount paid or collected in these cases shall be refunded, without any interest, on fulfillment of the said conditions. The Centre came up with the new law last year after the arbitrations against the Government of India by both Cairn and Vodafone went in favour of the companies.

In November last year, Bajaj had said that as many as 14 companies, against whom retrospective tax demands were raised, have approached the government to settle cases.

Responding to the issues raised by the industry on pending suggestions and requests to the government, the Revenue Secretary said that the government would be looking at the suggestions.

"Because there is still a period of a month, month and a half before this bill gets passed. There are some changes that we need to make we would be most willing to do that."

Bajaj further said that the private sector needs to invest more going forward taking cues from the government which has raise public expenditure amid the pandemic.

On the capital expenditure ₹7.5 lakh crore announced in this year's budget, he noted that ₹1 lakh crore out of the total capex will go to the states as loans which would help states for building last mile infrastructure.

He also said that the government has also attempted to address issues pertaining to MSMEs, by extending the amount under Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.