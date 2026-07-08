Govt to finalize toll rates, plaza locations before highway construction begins to avoid costly redesigns

The Union road transport and highways ministry is set to overhaul the process of fixing user fees on national highway projects by ensuring that toll rates and toll plaza locations are approved before construction begins, a move aimed at preventing costly relocations and regulatory disputes after projects are completed, two people aware of the matter said.
According to one person, the ministry has directed that all proposals requiring relaxation under the National Highways Fee Rules, 2008, including relocation of toll plazas, must be examined by a newly constituted toll committee before construction starts.
The decision follows repeated instances of concessionaires constructing toll plazas only for authorities to later find that they violated prescribed location or distance norms, leaving little scope for corrective action.