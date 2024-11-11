Govt wants hospitals, prisons, schools to eat more moong

The Centre wants states to feed more moong dal to hospital patients, prison inmates and school students, two people aware of the development said.

The move is part of an effort to boost moong demand in public institutions in order to stabilize prices for farmers facing low returns due to a supply glut. Authorities are expecting a bumper production of moong dal.

According to the agriculture ministry's first advance estimates, moong dal production for the kharif season alone is projected at 1.3 million tonnes (mt), compared with 3.6 mt in FY23 and 3.1 mt in FY24.

Moong is a three-season crop, primarily grown in the kharif and summer seasons, with a smaller quantity produced during the rabi season.

In addition, the government holds a buffer stock of 800,000 tonnes of moong.

“We are expecting record moong production this fiscal. We have also announced 100% procurement of all pulses to advance self-reliance," the first person said.

"States will be urged to encourage hospitals and other institutions to prioritize moong in their consumption. This move will support farmers in securing better prices for their crops and help reduce the strain on government granaries," this person said.

The government has also offloaded 68,000 tonnes of moong for distribution through NCCF and NAFED under the Bharat Dal scheme at a subsidized rate of ₹107/kg, aiming to improve availability and affordability.

Health experts highlight its protein-rich, low-fat content and antioxidant properties, making it specially appropriate for the varied dietary needs of institutional settings.

“Moong dal is known for its high nutritional value and ease of digestion and is particularly suitable for patients and individuals with sensitive dietary requirements," said Dr Seema Puri, former professor at the Institute of Home Economics, Delhi University.

“This move is well-suited for hospitals, where washed moong dal is commonly used to prepare easily digestible foods like pulses, soups, and soft dishes suitable for patients on light diets. Its versatility also allows it to be included in curries and other nutritious vegetable dishes, making it beneficial for patients needing gentle, high-nutrient meals," said Dr. Puri, an expert in maternal and childcare health, infant and young child nutrition, geriatric nutrition, school nutrition, and clinical dietetics.

The initiative is facilitated by the Ministry of consumer affairs and food and public distribution along with the ministry of agriculture.

“It aims to boost demand for moong dal and ensure that public health institutions support local farmers, while also improving the nutritional quality of their food supplies," the second person said.

“The states will be asked to rope in Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) or start-ups to ensure seamless procurement of essential pulses by institutions," this person said.

The major moong-producing states are Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Bihar. These regions are known for their significant contribution to the country's moong dal supply, particularly during the kharif and summer seasons.

Queries emailed to the ministries of consumer affairs and agriculture remained unanswered till press time.