Economy
Govt wants hospitals, prisons, schools to eat more moong
Summary
- The move is part of an effort to boost moong demand in public institutions in order to stabilize prices for farmers facing low returns due to a supply glut
The Centre wants states to feed more moong dal to hospital patients, prison inmates and school students, two people aware of the development said.
