Govt wants hospitals, prisons, schools to eat more moong

“This move is well-suited for hospitals, where washed moong dal is commonly used to prepare easily digestible foods like pulses, soups, and soft dishes suitable for patients on light diets. Its versatility also allows it to be included in curries and other nutritious vegetable dishes, making it beneficial for patients needing gentle, high-nutrient meals," said Dr. Puri, an expert in maternal and childcare health, infant and young child nutrition, geriatric nutrition, school nutrition, and clinical dietetics.