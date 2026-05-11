Govt weighs emergency steps to protect forex reserves

India is considering emergency steps to shore up foreign-exchange reserves, including curbing non-essential imports like gold and electronic goods, and hiking fuel prices, to help cushion the economy from the fallout of the Iran war, people familiar with the matter said.

Officials in the Prime Minister’s Office and Finance Ministry have held discussions with the Reserve Bank of India on several measures that could be taken to limit the damage from soaring oil prices, the people said asking not to be identified as the discussions are private.

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One of the proposals under discussion is a fuel price hike, the people said, which would be the first increase since the Iran war began and come on the back of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landslide win in recent state elections. No final decision on the emergency measures have been made yet, the people said.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why is India considering emergency steps to protect its foreign exchange reserves? ⌵ India is considering emergency steps due to the fallout from the Iran war, which has led to soaring oil prices and halted supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. This situation has pressured the rupee and is causing an outflow of foreign exchange to pay for higher energy bills. 2 What measures is India considering to protect its forex reserves? ⌵ The government is weighing emergency steps such as curbing non-essential imports like gold and electronic goods, and hiking fuel prices. Discussions have been held with the Reserve Bank of India on various measures to limit the damage from soaring oil prices. 3 How are soaring oil prices impacting India's economy and currency? ⌵ Soaring oil prices are increasing India's energy import costs, leading to an outflow of foreign exchange. This outflow has pressured the rupee, causing it to plunge to a record low, and has forced the RBI to take aggressive steps to stabilize the currency. 4 What advice has PM Modi given to citizens regarding the energy crisis? ⌵ PM Modi has urged citizens to use public transport and work from home to conserve petrol and diesel. He also advised against buying gold and to restrict overseas travel, drawing parallels to Covid-19 era austerity measures. 5 What is the current state of India's foreign exchange reserves? ⌵ India's foreign exchange reserves have dropped to $690.7 billion as of May 1, the lowest in over a month. While this is enough to cover 10 to 11 months of imports, the reserves have fallen from $728 billion before the US-Iran war began.

Gold and consumer electronics are considered non-essential imports and steps could be taken to restrict those items, one of the people said. Officials are concerned about the widening current account deficit and the measures are aimed at curbing imports to preserve foreign exchange, the people said.

India’s Finance Ministry and central bank didn’t respond to requests for further information.

India is the world’s third-largest oil importer of oil and the country has been hit hard by soaring energy prices and the halting of supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. The outflow of foreign exchange to pay for higher energy bills has pressured the rupee, which has plunged to a record low, and forced the RBI to take aggressive steps this year to stabilize the currency.

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On Sunday, Modi urged citizens to use public transport and work from home to conserve petrol and diesel. He also called on the public to stop buying gold — one of India’s import categories — and restrict overseas travel.

The emergency measures are not unprecedented. Several countries in Asia, such as Vietnam and Thailand, have asked citizens to work from home to save on fuel and preserve dollars.

The prime minister’s comments were cautionary and preparing the ground for any possible future shortages, the people said. Preserving foreign exchange is important during uncertain times and if citizens don’t act responsibly, authorities could temporarily restrict withdrawals of foreign exchange for non-essential purposes, one of the people said.

Modi may be emboldened by his recent election win to push through austerity measures. His party or allies now control two-thirds of India’s states after a milestone win last week in West Bengal, previously an opposition stronghold.

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The rupee is down 5.6% against the dollar this year, making it the worst performer among major Asian currencies. The RBI has been steadily intervening to bolster the currency, with foreign exchange reserves dropping to $690.7 billion as of May 1, the lowest level in over a month. The reserves are enough to cover 10 to 11 months of imports.

The central bank has also taken several other measures to support the rupee, including curbing speculation in the forex market by limiting banks’ daily open positions to $100 million. It also asked lenders to stop offering non-deliverable forwards to non-residents, though it was withdrawn later.

The RBI could change rules on currency hedging for importers and ask exporters to repatriate dollars immediately upon receipt, a person familiar with the matter said.