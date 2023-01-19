Govt will put in place a less prescriptive, more principle-based legal framework to catalyze India Techade: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Govt will put in place a less prescriptive, more principle-based legal framework to catalyze India Techade: Rajeev Chandrasekhar2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 07:39 PM IST
The govt is working on a comprehensive legal framework that will include legislations like the proposed Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, the National Data Governance Framework, the amended IT rules etc. and the upcoming Digital India Act -- which will be less prescriptive and more principle-based-to enable and support a vibrant startup and innovation ecosystem, Chandrasekhar said