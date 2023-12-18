Govt works on super ACs in preparation of extreme heat events

NEW DELHI : The government in collaboration with the World Bank is working on a proposal to improve air conditioning technology—in anticipation of a spike in use over the next 20 years—to cut carbon emissions, said a senior government official.

These super-efficient air conditioners will be 30-40% better than the 5-star ones available now. When the new project takes shape, the star rating slab of electronic goods would be taken up to seven, said Rajesh Kumar Singh, secretary in the department for promotion of industry and internal trade.

The proposal is under consideration, and will be worked out with the support of the World Bank to promote manufacturing and availability of affordable cooling devices in the domestic market.

“The project will focus on capacity building, introducing or disseminating better technologies for super-efficient air-conditioners. As our economy is growing and due to increasing intensity and frequency of severe heat waves in India, there will be an estimated 30% rise in AC penetration in India from existing 5%, resulting in a significant rise in carbon footprints," he said.

“Because of that, the global warming issue will be there...carbon footprint will increase. So we need to work in this area with the ministries of environment, science and technology, and the World Bank-like institutions so that we can have at least cutting edge, super-efficient, cooling technologies," he said.

“We will upload the DPR (detailed project report) very soon for a project with the World Bank, with significant investments both from the World Bank side as concessional lending and an equal amount from the government of India," Singh said, on the sidelines of a workshop on affordable cooling devices.

The official has asked the industry to give its feedback on the kinds of intervention required, both from the demand and supply side.

“Initially, super-efficient cooling devices may be costlier, so there’s a need to bring in scale in production and for that we may have to do some kind of intervention," he said.

Supporting the project, bureau of energy efficiency director general Abhay Bakre said, “The cooling demand in India is set to increase. In the next two decades, it is estimated that household cooling demand will increase by 20-30%, which means there will be a 5 to 6 times rise in energy demand. The cost of super-efficient air conditioners will become affordable after some time when there is more production and consumption."

The government will provide technology to industry. The key ministries involved in the project are power, environment, and science and technology.

The government has already rolled out a production-linked incentive scheme for AC and LED light components, with an outlay of ₹6,238 crore.

According to BNP Paribas, the market size of ACs in India is worth ₹180 billion and it is estimated to grow 12-15% by 2027.