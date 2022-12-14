Govt working to further bring down inflation: Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

The Indian government is working to bring down inflation as it is constantly watching price situation of essential commodities, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her address in Lok Sabha during Winter Session of Parliament on 14 December.
Earlier in the say, the wholesale price-based inflation or WPI declined to a 21-month low of 5.85 per cent in November on easing prices of food, fuel and manufactured items. The inflation was 14.87 per cent in November 2021.
For the upcoming FY23 in Budget session, FM Sitharaman even hinted at one more supplementary demands for grants.
"Inflation management or control... Prime Minister Modi and his group of ministers and officers are (making) periodic interventions and taking measures as a result of which we find the results coming in," Sitharaman said while replying to supplementary demands for grants for 2022-23 fiscal in the Lok Sabha.
As per details, the inflation in food articles in November was 1.07 per cent against 8.33 per cent in the previous month. While the inflation in vegetables was (-)20.08 per cent during the month compared to 17.61 per cent in October.
The WPI based inflation has been on a declining trend since May and came down to single digit in October at 8.39 per cent.
Among other things, FM Sitharaman said that the gross NPAs of banks came down drastically to 7.28 percent by March 2022 due to various measures taken by government.
Updating the parliament regarding the current financial situation of country , the FM said that 54 per cent of capex target of ₹7.5 lakh crore for FY23 announced in Budget was utilised in first 6 months of the fiscal.
Quoting the World Bank report, FM Sitharaman said, "Forex reserves one of the largest and the government will provide adequate buffer against global spillovers."
Noting that Indian rupee is strengthening against other currencies, FM Sitharaman was of the opinion, "We will be able to meet fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of GDP for current fiscal."
Answering a question regarding MGNREGA, the FM said that the demand for MGNREGA is coming down in recent past. However, she added that it is a demand-driven scheme.
