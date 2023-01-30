Govt working to simplify tariff formula for minor airports2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:08 AM IST
- AERA sets the tariff for major airports, including charges for landing, parking, and ground handling services.
NEW DELHI : The civil aviation ministry and Airports Economic Regulatory Authority are working to simplify the tariff-setting mechanism for all minor airports in India, two officials said.
