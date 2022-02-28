NEW DELHI : The government is worried about the impact India’s trade with Russia and Ukraine may have due to the crisis in the region, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday, adding the issue was being studied in detail.

Interacting with business leaders in Chennai, Sitharaman said that the government was seized of the matter, acknowledging that the current geopolitical situation can impact import of essentials such as edible oils and some of the fertilizers. India is a big importer of phasphatic fertilizers from Russia. The minister also said that she was worried about exports to the region too.

“We are rightly worried about what comes from there but I am more worried about what is going to happen to our exporters who are doing very well, particularly the farm sector, to Ukraine and Russia," Sitharaman said.

The minister said that the government will have a comprehensive impact assessment on the major exports from India including payments for the shipments already made to the region.

“We are already looking at the emergent situation. But I will have to have a complete assessment done through the various ministries concerned and only then will be in a position to comment on it. But you can be assured that we are fairly seized of the matter in its granular form because it is going to have an impact on the essentials such as edible oils which come from Ukraine, sunflower oil and parts of fertilizers and so on," said the minister.

India is entirely dependent on imports for phosphatic fertilizers. A spiral in global prices or payment hassles could hurt India. India subsidises supply of urea as well as phosphorous and potash based fertilizers to farmers. The central government has budgeted over ₹1 trillion as total fertilizer subsidy for FY23, down from ₹1.4 trillion for FY22, as per revised estimates.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has led to the EU, the US, the UK and Canada announcing that the assets of Russia's central bank will be frozen besides exclusion of certain Russian banks from the Swift payment system, according to media reports.

Infrastructure status for hospitality industry

In her response to a request from businessmen for industry status for hospitality sector, Sitharaman said that she had meetings with representatives of tourism and hospitality industry after the Union Budget presentation on industry issues. Infrastructure status could improve access to funds for this sector.

“It is a very attractive issue. I do not know if I can respond immediately but I agree. There is very good potential (for the sector). I have had a special meeting post budget with the tourism industry with all the secretaries being present, only four days ago. I had first (met) the tourism and then the hospitality industry. We have sat with them."

