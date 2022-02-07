Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Economy / Govt yet to decide on banks to be privatised, say MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad

Govt yet to decide on banks to be privatised, say MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad and Pankaj Chaudhury
1 min read . 10:02 PM IST Livemint

  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has not outlined any fresh privatisation goals in the Budget 2022 as she said the stake sale target announced in last year Budget will be continued and completed.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The government has not yet decided on public sectors banks that are to be privatised, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad informed Parliament on Monday.

The government has not yet decided on public sectors banks that are to be privatised, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad informed Parliament on Monday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has not outlined any fresh privatisation goals in the Budget 2022 as she said the stake sale target announced in last year Budget will be continued and completed.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has not outlined any fresh privatisation goals in the Budget 2022 as she said the stake sale target announced in last year Budget will be continued and completed.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

In Budget 2021-22, the government announced its intent to privatise two public sector banks (PSBs) during the year.

The government's receipts from disinvestment proceeds in the next financial year beginning April have been pegged at 65,000 crore, lower than the current year's estimated mobilisation of 78,000 crore.

"As per inputs received from Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), the government has not yet decided on the banks that are to be privatised. The amendments to the relevant Acts are required to be done before initiating the process of privatisation," Karad said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The government has received representations from bank unions wherein they have expressed their views and concerns on the matter of privatisation of banks, the Minister of State for Finance said.

Further, he said, "DIPAM has informed that the representations with regard to strategic divestment of CPSEs and banks received from various stakeholders including the employee's unions from time to time are duly examined as per the extant disinvestment policy of the government."

Replying to another question, he said, as many as 73,552 cases of frauds involving 2.51 crore were received by banks during 2019-20. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!