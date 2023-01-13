Govt plans new trade body to push exports1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 10:32 PM IST
The commerce ministry has proposed a unified body to coordinate trade promotion efforts, as the global economy appears headed for a deep slump
The commerce ministry has proposed creating a unified body to strategize and coordinate trade promotion efforts, as the global economy appears headed for a deep slump because of the continuing conflict in Ukraine and China’s struggles with covid-19.