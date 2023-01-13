Govt plans new trade body to push exports

“There is no need for so many sector-wise councils. If an exporter has to export engineering goods, membership in the engineering council is required. If he has to export pharma products, membership for pharma council membership is required. That adds to the cost. A member pays ₹15,000 to ₹50,000 annually depending on the turnover of the company," said Vijay Kalantri, president of the All India Association of Industries and chairman at MVIRDC World Trade Center, Mumbai.

