Govt's April-January fiscal deficit rises to 58.9% of FY22 target

Govt's April-January fiscal deficit rises to 58.9% of FY22 target2 min read . 05:30 PM IST
- In actual terms, the deficit was ₹9,37,868 crore at end-January 2022 against upwardly revised annual estimate of ₹15.91 lakh crore
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The country's federal fiscal deficit between April 2021 and January 2022 rose to ₹9.38 trillion, or 58.9% of the FY22 target, data released on Monday by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed.
The country's federal fiscal deficit between April 2021 and January 2022 rose to ₹9.38 trillion, or 58.9% of the FY22 target, data released on Monday by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed.
The fiscal deficit was 66.8% of Revised Estimate (RE) of 2020-21 during the corresponding period of the last fiscal.
The fiscal deficit was 66.8% of Revised Estimate (RE) of 2020-21 during the corresponding period of the last fiscal.
In actual terms, the deficit was ₹9,37,868 crore at end-January 2022 against upwardly revised annual estimate of ₹15.91 lakh crore, as per the data.
The country's fiscal deficit, the difference between total revenue and total expenditure of the government, is projected to be higher at 6.9% this fiscal ending March 2022 as against 6.8% estimated earlier.
The total receipts of the government at end-January were ₹18.71 lakh crore or 85.9% of the Revised Estimates (RE) for 2021-22. The collection was about 80% of the RE of 2020-21 in the corresponding period last fiscal.
The tax (net) revenue so far were at 87.7% of the RE of 2021-22. It was 82% of RE 2020-21 in the corresponding period of last fiscal. In actual terms, the net tax revenue stood at ₹15.47 lakh crore during April-January 2021-22.
The CGA data further said central government's total expenditure at end-January stood at ₹28.09 lakh crore or 74.5% of this year's RE. It was 73% of RE in the corresponding period.
The fiscal deficit of the government for 2022-23 is estimated to be ₹16,61,196 crore. The Revised Estimate for 2021-22 indicate a fiscal deficit of ₹15,91,089 crore as against the Budget Estimate of ₹15,06,812 crore.
The fiscal deficit for 2020-21 was 9.3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
In her Budget speech on 1 February, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the revised fiscal deficit in the current financial year is estimated at 6.9% of GDP as against 6.8% of GDP projected in the budget estimates.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!