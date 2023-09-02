Govt's budget cuts on subsidies could further weaken rural demand: CareEdge1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 06:35 PM IST
During the annual budget announcement, earlier this year, the government cut down on its subsidy and subsidy-related schemes by about 28% at ₹4.03 lakh crore
New Delhi: The government's budget cuts on subsidies introduced during the pandemic could further weaken rural demand, which faces uncertainties due to inconsistent monsoons, food inflation and lower income, Care Edge said in a report.
