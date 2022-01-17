NEW DELHI : The government received a bumper ₹7,839 crore as dividend from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, NMDC, GAIL among others, taking the total proceeds from dividend from public sector enterprises to over ₹39,936 crore for FY22 so far.

"Government has received about ₹972 crore and ₹2506 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited as dividend tranches," secretary of the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a Twitter post Monday.

It also received about ₹1605 crore from NMDC and ₹913 crore from GAIL.

The government has received about ₹351 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, ₹149 crore from Bharat Electronics Limited, ₹42 crore from Central Warehousing Corporation Limited, ₹26 crore from National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation limited and ₹25 crore from WAPCOS as dividend tranches. Government has respectively received about ₹19 crore, ₹12 crore and ₹31 crore from HLL Lifecare Limited (previously Hindustan Latex limited), FAGMIL and NSIC.

Last month, the government received ₹3,668 crore from Coal India as dividend tranche and about ₹48 crore, ₹69 crore and ₹23 crore from IRCON, RITES and NIIFL as dividend tranches, respectively.

The government has so far received a total of ₹49,266.02 crore from proceeds of disinvestment and dividends, of which only ₹9,329.9 crore has come from divestment of strategic and non-strategic sales, besides OFS and employee OFS route of NMDC, Hudco and Hindustan Copper Ltd.

The government has set a target of ₹1.75 lakh crore from disinvestment proceeds in the ongoing fiscal 2022. It anticipates more proceeds from strategic divestment of PSUs such as BPCL, Shipping Corporation of India, BEML and Pawan Hans. The disinvestment of LIC of India through an IPO is slated for March this year, which is expected to be the biggest-ever public listing and may help the government achieve the target set for FY22.

