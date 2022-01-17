Govt's earnings from dividends rise to Rs39,936 cr for FY22

The government has set a target of ₹1.75 lakh crore from disinvestment proceeds in the ongoing fiscal 2022. It anticipates more proceeds from strategic divestment of PSUs such as BPCL, Shipping Corporation of India, BEML and Pawan Hans. The disinvestment of LIC of India through an IPO is slated for March this year, which is expected to be the biggest-ever public listing and may help the government achieve the target set for FY22.