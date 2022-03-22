Govt's performance not in sync with commitments on renewable energy: House panel

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The ministry achieved only 8,760.57 MW, 8,843.29 MW and 7,549.64 MW, against the renewable energy targets of 15,555 MW, 12,252 MW and 12,880 MW for the years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, with shortfall of about 44%, 28% and 42%, respectively, the House panel said
At a time when the government has shown major emphasis on energy transition with commitments to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2070, the standing committee on energy has pulled up the Union ministry for new and renewable energy for not achieving assigned yearly targets for installation of renewable power.
Noting that a total renewable energy capacity of 105.85 GW has been installed in the country as on January 31, 2022, which is about 60% of the overall target of 175 GW, the committee in its latest report said that it is constrained to note that the ministry has continuously failed to achieve its yearly physical targets.
"The performance of the ministry does not seem to be in sync with our ambitious commitments and announcements made at various international fora regarding adoption of renewable energy," said the report submitted in the parliament on Tuesday.
The ministry achieved only 8,760.57 MW, 8,843.29 MW and 7,549.64 MW, against the renewable energy targets of 15,555 MW, 12,252 MW and 12,880 MW for the years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, with shortfall of about 44%, 28% and 42%, respectively, it said. Similarly, during the year 2021-22, against the target of 19,635.90 MW, only 10,050.74 MW of renewable power could be installed up to January, 2022 which is only 51% of the given target.
"The committee feels that because of continuous non-achievement of the assigned yearly physical targets, it is highly unlikely that the target of 175 GW can be achieved by the end of the year 2022."
The committee under the chairmanship of Rajiv Ranjan Singh, member of Parliament, recommended that due to "gross underachievement", the ministry needs to significantly improve its target fulfilment in the financial year 2022-23.
"Keeping in view India’s commitment to increase its non-fossil based energy capacity to 500 GW by the year 2030, the committee expects the ministry to ramp up its pace and recommend the Ministry to closely assess and examine the factors responsible for non-achievement of targets and take corrective measures without any delay so that the physical targets set for the financial year 2022-23 are successfully achieved," it said.
The ministry should also monitor the implementation of the projects and ensure adherence to the prescribed timeline for their commissioning,"
In terms of the solar roof-top programme, the parliamentary panel noted that against the overall target of 40 GW to be achieved by the end of this year, only 5.87 GW of rooftop solar projects has been installed in the country, which less than 15% of the target.
It raised concerns over the weak performance of the ministry in the programme and believed that given the performance of the ministry in this sector till date, the solar roof-top target for installation of 40 GW cannot be achieved by the end of 2022 with such tardy pace of progress.
Another report submitted by the standing committee on energy on the ministry of power highlighted the lag in the expenditure of the allocated budget by the ministry. It said that the cumulative spending by the ministry stands at 72.8% of the budget estimate.
"In view of the committee, such erratic quarterly expenditure performance is undesirable," it said. Noting that ministry have assigned Covid-19 as the reason for such lopsided spending, the panel has recommended that sincere efforts be made by the ministry to fully utilise the allocated funds during the current fiscal.
It said that the ministry should make utmost efforts in the future to ensure that funds are evenly utilised during each quarter as per the norms prescribed by the union ministry of finance.
