Govt's performance not in sync with commitments on renewable energy: House panel

The ministry achieved only 8,760.57 MW, 8,843.29 MW and 7,549.64 MW, against the renewable energy targets of 15,555 MW, 12,252 MW and 12,880 MW for the years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, with shortfall of about 44%, 28% and 42%, respectively, it said. Similarly, during the year 2021-22, against the target of 19,635.90 MW, only 10,050.74 MW of renewable power could be installed up to January, 2022 which is only 51% of the given target.