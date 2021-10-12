Goyal calls for dismantling trade barriers in fight against covid-19 pandemic

Goyal underlined the need for an early universal vaccination against covid-19. “Apart from focusing on facilitating free flow of goods, I invite G-20 countries to join in efforts to make health services accessible and more affordable by the citizens of the world by enabling free flow of health services," he said, adding, “as a quick response to the pandemic, I am happy to inform that our telemedicine initiative ‘e-Sanjeevani’, has been serving millions of Indians. I am happy to offer it to the entire world."