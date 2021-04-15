India’s trade minister Piyush Goyal has warned that an inequitable global vaccination programme for the covid-19 could prolong the pandemic for many years through cycles of mutation and may cost the global economy trillions of dollars as lost output and fiscal and monetary stimulus.

Speaking at a virtual conference organized by the World Trade Organization (WTO) titled “COVID-19 and vaccine equity: what can the WTO contribute?" on Wednesday Goyal said member countries need to create an environment for quick scaling up of global production, not only for vaccines but also other medical products, such as therapeutics and diagnostics. “This requires temporary removal of all impediments to the production of COVID-19 medical products, including where necessary Intellectual Property protection," he added.

In a submission before the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) Council of WTO on 2 October, India and South Africa along with 57 other members had co-sponsored a proposal for temporary and limited-scope waiver from certain provisions of the TRIPS Agreement relevant to the prevention, treatment and containment of covid-19. They held this would ensure that intellectual property rights such as patents, industrial designs, copyright, and protection of undisclosed information do not create barriers to timely access to affordable vaccines and medicines or to scaling up research, development, manufacturing, and supply of medical products essential to combat covid-19. The proposal has been discussed orally many times at the TRIPS Council but a consensus for a text-based negotiation has not been reached yet. Developed countries including the US, European Union, Canada, Japan, UK, Australia, and Switzerland have opposed the proposal.

Goyal said the TRIPS waiver is not intended to take away protection given to pharma companies and it focuses only on covid-19 vaccines, associated medicines, and cure. “Clearly, the world is not producing sufficient vaccines due to limited licensing agreements. To bridge the supply deficit, every tool at our disposal should be used towards producing enough vaccines. We need to engage all potential manufacturers on terms that are transparent and non-exclusive to address serious supply side constraints and scarcity," he added.

Speaking at the same event US Trade Representative Katherine Tai however remained non-committal to the TRIPS waiver proposal while admitting that there is still a gaping divide between developed and developing countries when it comes to access to medicines. “We saw this during the HIV/AIDS epidemic, where various policies and actions constrained access to medicines, contributing to unnecessary deaths and suffering. We must learn from, and not repeat, the tragedies and mistakes of the past," she added.

Valdis Dombrovskis, EU trade commissioner said there are many examples of cooperation and voluntary licensing of intellectual property rights at global level, which should be further encouraged. “Should voluntary solutions fail, the TRIPS Agreement already provides a framework for sharing technology through the granting of compulsory licences. This includes fast-track compulsory licences for export to countries without manufacturing capacity," he added.

More than 250 members of European Parliament (MEPs) and national parliamentarians last month urged the European Union (EU) to support a temporary patent waiver demanded by India and South Africa in the WTO to exponentially increase availability of coronavirus vaccines across the world especially in poor countries.

