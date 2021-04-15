Goyal cautions inequitable vaccine programme could cost global economy dearly

In a submission before the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) Council of WTO on 2 October, India and South Africa along with 57 other members had co-sponsored a proposal for temporary and limited-scope waiver from certain provisions of the TRIPS Agreement relevant to the prevention, treatment and containment of covid-19. They held this would ensure that intellectual property rights such as patents, industrial designs, copyright, and protection of undisclosed information do not create barriers to timely access to affordable vaccines and medicines or to scaling up research, development, manufacturing, and supply of medical products essential to combat covid-19. The proposal has been discussed orally many times at the TRIPS Council but a consensus for a text-based negotiation has not been reached yet. Developed countries including the US, European Union, Canada, Japan, UK, Australia, and Switzerland have opposed the proposal.