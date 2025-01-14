Goyal launches National Turmeric Board to boost sector growth

New Delhi: Commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday launched the National Turmeric Board, aiming to tap the export potential of the plant and its products, enhance the welfare of turmeric farmers and accelerate the growth of the sector.

India is the largest producer of turmeric.

The board will focus on research, value addition, and promoting turmeric's medicinal properties while fostering trade by improving logistics, supply chains, and production standards, Goyal said at the launch.

With this, the commerce ministry has expanded its product-dedicated boards to six. The other dedicated boards are for tea, coffee, rubber, spices, and tobacco.

In 2023-24, turmeric was cultivated over 305,000 hectares, yielding 1.07 million tonnes and accounting for over 70% of global production. India remains the largest producer, consumer and exporter of turmeric, with exports reaching 162,000 tonnes valued at $226.5 million in FY24.

Also read: India targets ₹ 20,000 crore in organic produce exports by 2028 The board will focus on increasing productivity, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while supporting farmers across 20 states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Meghalaya, home to the renowned Lakadong variety, the minister said.

Palle Ganga Reddy, a turmeric farmer and BJP leader, has been appointed as the first Chairperson of the National Turmeric Board, which will be headquartered in Nizamabad, Telangana.

The board will include representatives from key ministries such as AYUSH, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, and pharmaceuticals, along with stakeholders from producer and exporter groups. Leaders from Maharashtra, Telangana, and other prominent turmeric-growing states will also contribute to its functioning.

Board's mission The National Turmeric Board will play a key role in driving leadership and enhancing coordination across various government departments and agencies with respect to the turmeric sector.

Its core mission will be to foster the growth and development of the sector within the country. By focusing on the immense potential for expanding turmeric trade and its products, the Board aims to capitalize on the growing demand driven by turmeric’s recognized health and wellness benefits.

Also read: How India’s services sector made history as goods exports floundered India is a major exporter of agricultural products, including rice, spices, and marine products. India's agricultural exports are sent to over 200 countries and regions.

India ranked the world's eighth-largest agricultural exporter in 2023 despite a decline in exports from $51.12 billion in FY23 to $48.77 billion in FY24.