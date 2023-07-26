GPS-based tolling plan faces privacy concerns, delays

GPS-based tolling plan faces privacy concerns, delays3 min read 26 Jul 2023, 12:33 AM IST
Officials at the ministry of road transport and highways are discussing ways to tackle privacy concerns surrounding the proposed tolling system and are seeking legal advice on potential amendments to existing legislation
NEW DELHI : The government’s plan to implement a GPS-based tolling system on highways to ensure smooth payments and vehicle movement on national highways has triggered privacy concerns, delaying its launch.
