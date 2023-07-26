GPS-based tolling plan faces privacy concerns, delays

NEW DELHI : The government’s plan to implement a GPS-based tolling system on highways to ensure smooth payments and vehicle movement on national highways has triggered privacy concerns, delaying its launch.

Officials at the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) are discussing ways to tackle privacy concerns surrounding the proposed tolling system and are seeking legal advice on potential amendments to existing legislation, including the Motor Vehicles Act, to enable technology-based tolling, two people aware of the development said.

The GPS-based tolling system, which will replace FASTags, proposes to end the role of toll plazas as tolls would be collected on the go. The new system will require geo-fencing of highways that will then use the global positioning system (GPS) or radio frequency identification (RFID) to create a virtual geographic boundary, enabling software to trigger a response when a mobile device enters or leaves a particular area.

In the proposed GPS-based tolling system, vehicles will require a tracking device to enable monitoring of their movement. Tolls will be charged based on the distance travelled at the highway exit, eliminating the need to stop at toll plazas. Commuters will register themselves and their vehicles, linking bank accounts for seamless toll payments.

“MoRTH has amended the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, allowing for the collection of toll fee based on distance travelled by the vehicle on the NH (national highway). This will facilitate the introduction of a GPS-based tolling system, but before such a thing is introduced, a lot of work also needs to be done to upgrade roads with technical infrastructure for a GPS-based system. Also, amendment to the Motor Vehicles Act may be required and privacy concerns addressed. So, complete GPS-based tolling eliminating the need for toll plazas is still some time away," said one of the people cited above.

In the absence of a distinct data protection legislation, the Information Technology Act (IT Act), 2000, along with the Information Technology (Reasonable Security Practices and Procedures and Sensitive Personal Data or Information) Rules (SPDI Rules), 2011, have been the cornerstone for data protection in India. The government has come up with the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, that will regulate how companies and organizations use the data of individuals in the country.

Given the absence of a proper regulatory framework and the lack of powers to prosecute a vehicle based on any location on the highway, quick implementation of the new system has become difficult. “Yet, we intend to launch this system in phases and make it voluntary initially. A proposal is also being discussed to launch a pilot soon on upcoming greenfield expressway projects, including the Delhi-Mumbai corridor, before a nationwide rollout," said the second person.

Queries sent to the spokesperson for MoRTH remained unanswered.

The current system of tolling is based on fixed distance travelled on roads. The new system will consider the actual time and distance covered on highways. Also, under a GPS-based system, tolls will be fixed on the basis of the actual size and weight of vehicles and not merely on the number of axles, as it is now. The idea is to levy toll based on how much space a vehicle occupies and how much weight it puts on the road infrastructure, resulting in faster wear and tear of roads.

The ministry has asked the Indian Institute of Technology, Varanasi, to calculate the latest passenger car unit (PCU) for different vehicle types in preparation for the upcoming change. PCU is a measure used to express highway capacity based on how much road capacity a vehicle will utilize and for how long. Over time, changes in vehicle size and speed have necessitated a revision of the PCU, potentially affecting toll charges on highways.

So, users with smaller and lighter vehicles covering smaller distances on highways would pay a lot less toll than bigger, heavier vehicles, and those covering longer distances. It would reward efficient vehicles with lower toll rates, while those putting road infrastructure to wear and tear and consuming more time and occupying more space will face higher charges.

Location-based tolling would come in phases as it would be a technological leap over the current system based on FASTag. Around 80% of toll collected in India is from the movement of freight by commercial vehicles, and this segment may first be exposed to the changes.