GPS-based tolling plan faces privacy concerns, delays

“MoRTH has amended the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, allowing for the collection of toll fee based on distance travelled by the vehicle on the NH (national highway). This will facilitate the introduction of a GPS-based tolling system, but before such a thing is introduced, a lot of work also needs to be done to upgrade roads with technical infrastructure for a GPS-based system. Also, amendment to the Motor Vehicles Act may be required and privacy concerns addressed. So, complete GPS-based tolling eliminating the need for toll plazas is still some time away," said one of the people cited above.