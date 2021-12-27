A banner year for grain prices has U.S. farmers aiming to plant even more corn, wheat and soybeans than they did in a record 2021. But high fertilizer prices, forecasts of more wild weather and the threat that China slows its buying loom over the year ahead.

Row crops this year soared to multiyear highs amid surging global demand and inflation, and farmers are expected to increase planting to attempt to capitalize on 2021’s momentum. Research firm IHS Markit this month forecast that farmers will plant roughly 230 million acres of soybeans, wheat and corn in 2022, up 2 million acres from the past year’s record-busting levels.

Analysts project that grain prices in 2022 will back off, as global supplies catch up to demand. Prices have eased since reaching highs in May but remain at levels unseen in eight years. Year-to-date, corn futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade are up25%, and wheat futures are up 27%. Soybeans, up over 2% for the year, started 2021 at their highest levels since 2014.

Continued strong planting is seen as limiting how much higher grain may rise. “This crop year, we’re seeing a projected rebuild of inventory. That would suggest there’s a lid on prices," said Jake Hanley, a senior portfolio strategist with Teucrium Trading LLC.

Several factors may bring more volatility to prices in 2022. Analysts and investors said geopolitics may be the biggest factor, with tensions between the U.S. and China and the buildup of Russian troops along its border with Ukraine threatening to add uncertainty to global trade.

If Russia attacks Ukraine, as it did in 2014 when it annexed the Crimean Peninsula, world wheat prices may jump, said Mr. Hanley. Prices in 2014 rose 75% from February into March in response to that conflict.

Russia is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat. The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts that it will ship 36 million metric tons of the grain in the 2021/22 marketing year, which starts in September, as farmers harvest and sell that spring and summer’s crops. Ukraine is also a leading exporter, forecast to ship 24.2 million tons.

China’s appetite for grains is also in question. The country’s gross domestic product is expected to slow its growth in 2022, and a real estate bubble is threatening to burst. China, the world’s leading buyer of grain exports, is forecast to import more than 135 million metric tons of corn, wheat and soybeans from around the world in the 2021/22 marketing year, the USDA says.

“I think the China commodity demand is directly linked to their GDP," said Michael Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics & Consulting. Economic shocks could hurt the buying appetite of China’s growing middle class, he added.

The end-of-year expiration of a Trump-era trade deal with China, signed in 2020, comes as trade relations between the U.S. and China remain frosty. China hasn’t met the agricultural-purchase targets set out in the deal, according to the Peterson Institute for International Economics. The U.S. said in October that it would maintain existing tariffs on Chinese goods.

Other factors may crimp the ability of the U.S. to meet world demand. One is a snarled supply chain globally, which in tandem with inflation is boosting the cost of materials and equipment needed by farmers.Deere & Co. in November said it expects strong sales and higher prices for large farm equipment next year.

The effect of the supply chain bottleneck is being especially felt with costs for fertilizer, which are up as much as triple from this time last year. Higher fertilizer prices could decrease use, reducing farm production, Fitch Solutions in a note published earlier this month.

Strong demand and tight capacity in freight markets is also expected to persist next year, offering little hope for farmers’ input costs easing before the next planting season.

On top of all of that, weather—the unknown farmers face every year—may present significant challenges for growing healthy crops. A La Niña climate is currently in place, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center this month forecasting a 60% chance for the climate to stay in place through the spring.

NOAA forecasts that the system will likely increase precipitation in key Corn Belt states like Indiana, Illinois and Missouri while maintaining hot and dry conditions in southern states. Variations in weather can affect crop yields and in recent years have contributed to wide swings in prices.

