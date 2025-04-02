Greece to Spend €25 Billion on Defense Over Coming 12 Years

(Bloomberg) -- Greece will spend €25 billion ($27 billion) on defense through 2037, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Wednesday as he unveiled his government’s 12-year strategy to boost military capabilities.

The new plan, which will shape Greece’s defense capabilities in the medium term, comes as nations across Europe are seeking to ramp up military spending in the face of Russia’s continued aggression in Ukraine and a pullback of US security on the continent.

“Investments in our defense capabilities are investments in our sovereignty,” Mitsotakis said.

Unlike many EU peers, Greece is no stranger to prioritizing defense expenditure. It has historically been one of the NATO members with the highest defense spending as a share of its economic output, regularly exceeding the alliance’s 2% of GDP target even at the peak of its sovereign debt crisis.

That’s largely due to its longstanding rivalry with neighboring Turkey, a source of perennial tensions that has forced both nations to maintain strong deterrence capabilities. Over the past five years, Greece did so by acquiring 24 Rafale fighter jets and frigates from France and ordering as many as 40 F-35 strike fighters from the US.

The new 12-year strategy, puts a price tag on the amount the government foresees spending on further boosting its equipment and other capabilities.

“The defense minister knows that he has €25 billion at his disposal for the duration of the program,” the premier said. The minister will now have to prioritize and make the choices that are critical and necessary, he added.

(Updates with Mitsotakis quotes and context throughout.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com