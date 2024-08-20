‘Greedflation’ is high-priced baloney

As Milton Friedman taught us, “inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon, in the sense that it is and can be produced only by a more rapid increase in the quantity of money than in output." Schemes like capping grocery prices have never controlled inflation. Vice President Kamala Harris should heed the lesson of President Richard Nixon’s failed wage and price controls in 1971. Such measures create shortages and fuel ever more inflation by disrupting the pricing signals that match supply with demand. Only free markets, along with good fiscal and monetary policies, will provide us with the products we want while taming inflation.