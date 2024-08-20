‘Greedflation’ is high-priced baloney

Since year-over-year inflation cooled to 2.9% in July from its 2022 peak of 9.1%, a search has begun for the culprit of the original inflation boost. Some politicians blame what they call “greedflation" or corporate “price gouging." The truth is that government economic intervention was the problem, and free-market policies are the only remedy.
If greedy businesspeople were responsible for price increases, then slowing inflation would mean they are becoming less greedy. But while producers often think they can set prices, they rarely can. It isn’t because they aren’t greedy—they always try to change prices. It’s because they can charge only what the market will bear. It takes two opposing sides to make a deal, and consumers always look for a bargain. If the buyer won’t buy, the producer must lower the price or forgo the sale.
Commodity producers understand this. No one sets the price of gold or agricultural commodities such as corn. This is also basically true for companies that supposedly have pricing power. Apple has a monopoly on iPhone sales, but its pricing premium is limited to the increased value consumers perceive over competing smartphones. Japanese manufacturers understood this back in the 1970s. Like commodity producers, rather than try to increase prices, they focused on improving manufacturing efficiency to gain market share, squeezing Western competitors.
Markets set prices like an auction. The seller seeks the highest price possible, while the buyers want the lowest. As long as at least two buyers compete for an item, the price will go higher. Eventually, demand will cap the price. Only one consumer will want the item sufficiently—and have enough funds to secure it. Meanwhile, if the price goes too high for a consumer, he can simply bid on another.
Imagine if there were suddenly fewer sellers, and bidders found themselves with more cash. There would be fewer alternatives, and thus more bidders vying for the same items. At the same time, each bidder would have more money and make higher offers, driving up prices. That’s what happened during Covid. In response to the pandemic, governments worldwide instituted lockdowns, disrupting supply chains, while the U.S. government passed large spending bills that the Federal Reserve had to accommodate by increasing the money supply. This money was available for consumers to bid up prices: more money chasing fewer goods.
As Milton Friedman taught us, “inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon, in the sense that it is and can be produced only by a more rapid increase in the quantity of money than in output." Schemes like capping grocery prices have never controlled inflation. Vice President Kamala Harris should heed the lesson of President Richard Nixon’s failed wage and price controls in 1971. Such measures create shortages and fuel ever more inflation by disrupting the pricing signals that match supply with demand. Only free markets, along with good fiscal and monetary policies, will provide us with the products we want while taming inflation.
Mr. Coles is an associate professor at Lehigh University’s College of Business.