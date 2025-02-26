Green bonds drive mobility investments: Metro, rail projects get bulk of funds
Summary
- While over ₹ 14,000 crore has been allocated for the development of various metro projects across the country, about ₹31,000 crore has been set aside for the production of energy-efficient electric locomotives
New Delhi: Mobility projects emerged as the largest recipients of proceeds from India’s sovereign green bonds since their introduction in FY23, with the government prioritizing sustainable transportation to advance its net-zero emission ambitions, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.