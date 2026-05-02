India’s green energy sector may be hit by power regulator’s stricter performance standards

Queries mailed to the ministry of new and renewable energy remained unanswered; however, a ministry official said on the condition of anonymity that MNRE had received some inputs from industry bodies on the impact of DSM penalty as a percentage of revenue for various values of ‘X’ under the new regulation. "The exact impact of this change will vary from project to project depending on location, forecasting tool being used, data quality etc. As per feedback from industry, the impact of new regulation is more on wind projects as the uncertainty in wind generation is higher," the official said.