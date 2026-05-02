A regulatory effort to keep the national power grid stable and make green power more reliable may wreck the revenues of producers and potentially lead to tariff hikes, industry executives warned. The regulator has proposed steep penalties for companies which are under- or over-producing power, rattling solar and wind power firms dependent on the vagaries of weather.
India’s green energy sector may be hit by power regulator’s stricter performance standards
SummaryAccording to developers, the new deviation rules are hard to follow, since unlike coal or hydro, wind and solar are unstable sources of power.
A regulatory effort to keep the national power grid stable and make green power more reliable may wreck the revenues of producers and potentially lead to tariff hikes, industry executives warned. The regulator has proposed steep penalties for companies which are under- or over-producing power, rattling solar and wind power firms dependent on the vagaries of weather.
About the Author
Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
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